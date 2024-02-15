Bill Fennelly: "This is one of the best college basketball games I’ve ever scene in this building."
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly talks about his team's intense matchup with Kansas State
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
Wilks lasted one season as the team's defensive coordinator.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
The Pistons-Suns pregame got heated.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Logano will start first in the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career
The Warriors reportedly approached the Lakers about the possibility of trading for James at the deadline — and it makes sense.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.