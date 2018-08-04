Bill Elliott, yes, that Bill Elliott, to compete in Xfinity Series race at Road America

Bill Elliott is back in NASCAR. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bill Elliott is returning to NASCAR.

GMS Racing announced Saturday afternoon that the NASCAR Hall of Famer would race in the Aug. 26 Xfinity Series race at Road America. Elliott, 62, will be the first member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame to compete in a race after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Elliott will drive the No. 23 car that started the season with Spencer Gallagher as the team’s full-time driver. But Gallagher was suspended in the days following his win at Talladega in May for a positive drug test and GMS has been putting different drivers in the car ever since.





Bill’s son Chase Elliott, who competes for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 9 car in the Cup Series, has driven the No. 23 car since Gallagher’s suspension. The team is owned by Maury Gallagher, the CEO of Allegiant Airlines. Spencer Gallagher is Maury’s son.

Bill Elliott hasn’t competed in a NASCAR race since 2012 and hasn’t competed in a road race in NASCAR since he drove at Sonoma in 2007. He was 19th in that race. He’s raced since his retirement from NASCAR, competing recently with former NASCAR team owner and crew chief Ray Evernham in Trans-Am races.

Elliott won 44 races over the course of 828 Cup Series starts from 1976 to 2012 and won the 1988 Cup Series title. His last win came in 2003 when he won at Rockingham, the race where Matt Kenseth clinched the 2003 title before the end of the season in the last year of NASCAR’s full-season championship format.

