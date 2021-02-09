Bill Cowher shares beautiful story in wake of Marty Schottenheimer’s passing

Longtime NFL coach and Pittsburgh-area native Marty Schottenheimer died Tuesday at age 77. He had battled Alzheimer’s Disease since 2014.

Players, colleagues and friends took to social media to share their condolences and memories of Schottenheimer.

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher posted a touching tribute to his friend and mentor on Twitter.

“He mentored me from the moment I met him,” wrote Cowher. He was an amazing coach, teacher, leader, and most importantly, my friend.”

Schottenheimer was defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns when Cowher, 23, played linebacker.

After Cowher’s playing days were done, Schottenheimer, now Browns head coach, hired him as special teams coordinator in 1985. He was promoted to defensive backs coach in 1987.

When Schottenheimer resigned in Cleveland and was quickly snapped up by the Kansas City Chiefs, he took Cowher with him. Cowher served under Schottenheimer as defensive coordinator from 1989 to 1991.

It was because of Schottenheimer that Cowher got a chance to coach in the NFL. Ultimately, Schottenheimer guided and prepared Cowher for his head coach role with the Pittsburgh Steelers.