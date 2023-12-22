Bill Cowher offers sage advice to Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Consistency has been the standard when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This team has only had three head coaches over the last 54 years. But as we have seen this season, the desire to stay static in terms of players and coaches is costing the team. This is something former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher understands all too well.

Cowher was on the Pat McAfee show and he offered up some excellent advice for head coach Mike Tomlin coming from a point of not just a former NFL head coach but the second-best Steelers head coach in franchise history.

I the interview, Cowher talked about making change for change’s sake, making coaching changes when things get stale and you have to inject some energy into the team.

Tomlin’s been around the block. Cowher isn’t saying anything Tomlin doesn’t already know. Only he’s made the wrong choice time after time. His loyalty is to himself and not bringing in someone who is smart and innovative to help bring the offense into the current NFL meta.

"I was hard on the coaches and sometimes I made changes for the sake of change.. I've always said that as a Head Coach your only loyalty is to winning.. It's lonely at the top and sometimes you've gotta make tough decisions" ~ @CowherCBS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kkwom0zOxK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire