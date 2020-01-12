Bill Cowher latest Steeler to get HOF call

Add another former Pittsburgh Steeler to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Longtime Steelers coach Bill Cowher, currently a studio analyst for CBS, was surprised live on air Saturday night with the news that he has been selected to the Hall of Fame.

Cowher got the news directly from the HOF president and CEO David Baker. The Super Bowl-winning coach is among the 15 inductees for the 2020 centennial class who were decided by a blue-ribbon panel last Wednesday in Canton, Ohio. Cowher is the first to receive notice of his selection.

The other 14 —which will be comprised of 10 senior candidates (players who last played 25 years ago but slipped through the regular HOF process), three contributors (someone other than a player or a coach) and one more coach — will be revealed on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show on Wednesday.

From there, the rest of the 2020 centennial class will be selected through the typical annual process, with a separate 48-person selection committee meeting a day before the Super Bowl to select five inductees from a list of 15 finalists.

Cowher, 62, led the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances in 15 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach from 1992-2006. He also led the Steelers to two Super Bowls (winning one) and nine division championships. He retired after the 2006 season with an overall career record of 161-99-1, a winning percentage of .619.

