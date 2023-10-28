Bill Cowher joins disingenuous Trevor Lawrence ‘little towel’ outrage

The silliest subplot of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 season so far keeps getting sillier with former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher now adding himself to the mix.

In a Friday appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Cowher chastised Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for what he said Wednesday about the “Terrible Towel.”

“Trevor Lawrence talked about those little gold towels this week,” Cowher said. “Little? Come on, Trevor, it’s called a Terrible Towel. And you’re going to be terrible because this towel is going to make you terrible. That’s why it’s called a Terrible Towel.”

A quick recap for the uninitiated: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked if he’s too young to know about the Terrible Towel. He correctly and accurately said they he knew about the “little yellow towels they swing around.”

Lawrence, 24, then spoke for a minute about his excitement to go to Pittsburgh to play a historic franchise that has an “aura” surrounding it.

Trevor Lawrence talked about the #Steelers fans and says he knows about the 'little yellow towels' pic.twitter.com/lJ2GyuD3Gh — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) October 26, 2023

Somehow, an entirely innocuous and overwhelmingly respectful answer has plenty of Steelers fans riled up. Evidently, that overly dramatic group includes Cowher. As a segment from The Rich Eisen Show said about the situation, it’s a terribly thin-skinned reaction from (some, not all) Steelers fans.

