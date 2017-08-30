Bill Cowher doubts whether Colin Kaepernick really wants to play in NFL

NEW YORK — With the start of the NFL season just eight days away, Colin Kaepernick is still in search of a job, and it's unclear if and when he'll find one.

But what's also unclear, according to former Steelers head coach and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher, is Kaepernick's desire to play in the league.

"I’ve not heard from Colin Kaepernick this whole offseason in terms of coming out at this point to me," Cowher told Sporting News on Wednesday at CBS' NFL media day. "If I’m Colin Kaepernick I have to prove myself. I would say, ‘I would love the opportunity to show that I am a championship-winning quarterback again, and I understand that I am not going to be handed anything and that I would love the opportunity to come back.’ If he said that it would open the ears of a lot of teams."

Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers during the offseason and whose unemployment has been connected to his kneeling for the national anthem last season, turns 30 in November.

"Fair or not, it’s the reality," said Tony Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback who's now Cowher's colleague at CBS, of Kaepernick's unemployment. "With Colin Kaepernick, is he good enough to be on a roster? I think no question. I also think in the world that the NFL is, if an owner or GM thought that he could bring them a championship, he would be on a roster right now."

Cowher and Romo seemed to agree that, talent-wise, Kaepernick has a place in the NFL, but also that his national anthem protests have changed the conversation teams are having about signing him.

"He could help football teams, but there’s a risk-reward there for each one of these coaches or GMs who may look at him," Romo said. "For a backup, they don’t really want a backup to be a distraction in any capacity. If anything they just want you to be there but really not be heard, and help the other starter."

Romo thinks Kaepernick will get a job at some point, but the role he will be asked to fill, combined with his anthem protests, have put him in a very unique spot.

"If you do something that is in a position for people to talk about, like he did, that’s a whole other discussion," Romo said. "But if you do that you put yourself in a position to be evaluated that’s slightly different, and he’s being evaluated that way now. If they thought he could bring them a championship they would overlook it, but since he’s not being evaluated in a position to be that good for the most part, now all of a sudden you’re looking at a backup quarterback, or maybe a starter, who brings a distraction, and teams aren’t willing to do that."





Cowher added that if Kaepernick was the best option available and if he made it clear he was committed to his football responsibilities, he as a coach would hire Kaepernick.

"But you don’t hear him saying that, so you just have to wonder, 'Does he really want to come back?'" Cowher said. "He has a lot of people speaking for him, but people need to hear it from him, not from the other people around him."