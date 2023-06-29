Bill Connelly emphasizes Texas’ Big 12 chances in 2023

Texas fans have been waiting and waiting for their beloved program to experience the success that they once had.

There were some very down seasons, but also glimmers of hope like when Sam Ehlinger declared that the program was back after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Regardless, Texas has yet to ascend back to being the national power on the field that they once were.

Ahead of the 2023 season it has become abundantly clear that the Longhorns may have the easiest path to success that they’ve had in decades. The rest of the Big 12 is down, other powerhouse programs around the country are reloading, and the Longhorns should be hitting their stride in terms of their returning players. This is something ESPN’s Bill Connelly hinted at via Twitter on Thursday.

Just finished tomorrow's Big 12 preview, aaaaaaand … man … if you blow THIS one, Texas… — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) June 29, 2023

While many are joking about Texas fumbling this golden opportunity, there really is no telling if they will ever get a chance like they have in 2023 to make some noise.

