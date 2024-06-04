Bill Callahan, Steve Spagnuolo win Dr. Z award for lifetime achievement as assistant coaches

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo were voted the 2024 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award winners by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Callahan and Spagnuolo are the 24th and 25th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, which started in 2014.

The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. The award is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated's lead pro football writer.

Other 2024 finalists for the Dr. Z Award were late offensive line coach Larry Beightol, late defensive coordinator Tom Catlin and Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

With 25 seasons in the NFL and 46 overall in coaching, Callahan was hired by his son, Brian, to be Tennessee's offensive line coach in 2024. During his time in the NFL, he has spent 22 seasons coaching the offensive line and seven years as offensive coordinator.

Callahan has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections.

Spagnuolo just completed his fifth season as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, his 24th season in the NFL. He has coordinated four Super Bowl champion teams, and he is the only coordinator in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises (N.Y. Giants 2007; Kansas City 2019, 2022, 2023).