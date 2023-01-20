Bill Callahan rejects Jets OC interview request, signs extension with Browns

The New York Jets requested to interview veteran coach Bill Callahan for their vacancy at offensive coordinator after firing Mike LeFleur. However, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Callahan has turned down that request and opted to stay in Cleveland with the Browns instead. The Browns incentives him as well, giving him an extension to his deal as well.

The Browns have their new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, are retaining their special teams coordinator in Mike Priefer, and now will keep their talented offensive line coach as well. It looks as though the Browns are taking the small shift approach rather than completely overhauling their current staff as they look to get back in the playoffs.

