Who is Bill Callahan, the Redskins' interim head coach?

After firing Jay Gruden, the Redskins named Bill Callahan as interim head coach.

The team's offensive line coach since 2015, fans are familiar with Callahan, but his coaching profile goes back much longer than that.

In 2017, the Redskins added assistant head coach to Callahan's title. He's been a major part in the design of the run game and pass blocking schemes while also having input in play-calling and game-planning.

Prior to this stint in Washington, Callahan coached the Cowboys offensive line for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. He played a large role in developing some serious talent on the Dallas offensive line, and many around the NFL considered it a big heist when Washington lured him away from the Cowboys in 2015.

So far with the Redskins, Callahan's offensive line has had inconsistent results. The team has been largely unable to run the football since his arrival, saving for a 1,000-yard season from Adrian Peterson in 2018.

The Redskins have also dealt with an almost unimaginable string of injuries on the offensive line during Callahan's tenure. There have been some questions if Callahan's rigorous coaching and famous after practice drilling methods could be part of those injuries, but players and coaches completely dismiss that notion.

In fact, along the offensive line, players love Callahan.

Brandon Scherff credits the coach for helping his transition from tackle to guard. Chase Roller credits him for getting him to be an NFL center after playing college football in Wyoming.

Callahan also has head coaching experience.

He took over the Raiders top job when Jon Gruden went to Tampa in 2001, and guided Oakland to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2002. His second year with the Raiders was a flop, the team went 4-12, and he was fired after the year.

From 2004 to 2007, Callahan was the head coach at the University of Nebraska. He finished with a 27-22 record and appearances in the Alamo Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.





