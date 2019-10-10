Bill Callahan might not admit it but Case Keenum is the Redskins starting QB

The Redskins returned to practice Wednesday afternoon but under the watchful eye of Bill Callahan, not Jay Gruden. Plenty looked different at the first practice under the new coaching regime, but after the session, Callahan played a club out of Gruden's 2019 bag: refusing to name a starting quarterback.

"We're going to take a look at all three quarterbacks where they're at from a health perspective, how they're moving and basically go from there," the Redskins new coach said Wednesday.

A quick refresher for any Washingtonians that have been sleeping under a rock for five weeks: The Redskins have no consensus at the sport's most important position. Case Keenum started the first four games, and while the first two games were fine, the second two were bad. He had six turnovers in six quarters between starts against the Bears and Giants. Rookie Dwayne Haskins relieved Keenum against the Giants, but he was bad too. He had three INTs in the second half, and while his potential is still unmatched on the squad, the questions about his readiness are real. Colt McCoy started last week against the Patriots, and he didn't impress either. He was sacked seven times and threw an interception, but at the same time, New England is on pace to shatter a number of defensive records.

Looking at all of it, it's reasonable if Callahan truly wasn't ready to name a starter. Nobody has taken the job and run with it, and it's clear Haskins needs to get more practice work before he takes over the gig. But that's not the case.

Callahan has done everything but officially name the starter.

On Wednesday as practice started, Keenum faced his teammates during warmup stretching, flanked by the other team captains. That moment right there established that Keenum was back installed as the starting quarterback. There was also a report from Ian Rapoport that said Keenum will be the team's starter this weekend in Miami, and team sources confirmed that Wednesday evening.

The decision to go back to Keenum is curious. He injured his foot against the Bears and is still on the injury report. McCoy and Haskins aren't. Some might wonder if McCoy's connections to Gruden are hurting him in the race, but that's a hard question to get an answer for after a coaching change. Callahan has also made clear that Haskins will get more practice work this week and going forward, something Gruden didn't do.

Regardless, it might not be official, but barring an injury setback Keenum will be the starting quarterback when the Redskins take on the Dolphins.

It's an absolute must-win game for Washington, and Keenum will be at the helm.

