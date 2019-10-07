Bill Callahan: Dwayne Haskins not a candidate to start right now

Washington team president Bruce Allen said on Monday that all quarterback decisions will be made by interim head coach Bill Callahan and Callahan was asked about his plans for the quarterback position in this week’s game against the Dolphins in his initial press conference later in the day.

Callahan said he’s not ready to name a starter for the game against Miami, but he did rule out one of the three choices on the 53-man roster. Callahan said that while first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starting quarterback at some point, he is not a candidate to start “right now.”

That will leave Callahan to make a choice between Colt McCoy, who started on Sunday, and Case Keenum. Keenum started the first four games, but was benched in Week Four and was inactive Sunday after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Callahan said that he wanted to give Haskins more work in practice in preparation of his eventual ascension to the top job, but offered no timeline on when he thought the quarterback might be ready for that promotion.