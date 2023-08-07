Bill Callahan believes Browns' backup tackle spots critical for 'the durability issue'

BEREA — The backup tackle is a lot like an umbrella. You don't think a lot about it until you get caught without one.

The Browns like where they're at when they look at their starting tackles, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. Much like the rest of the offensive line, they've invested heavily into those spots.

What happens if one of those starting tackles goes down? That's where the Browns hope to have an umbrella to cover them from the impending storm.

"Boy, tackles, they come and go," Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan said Monday. "I mean, the durability, the pounding that they go through, and of course for the 17 game season now, the durability issue is really huge. So you may lose one or two for a period of time, hopefully not too long, but those guys that come in, they’ve got to step up and play immediately."

So who are the potential umbrellas to cover the Browns should they hit a rainy patch with their two starting tackles? Right now, the group stands at three primary candidates in third-year pro James Hudson III, rookie fourth-round draft pick Dawand Jones and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who spent last season on the Browns' practice squad.

The Browns also brought in second-year pro Derrick Kelly II this past Saturday. However, Kelly is viewed more as a camp body than a likely contender for a spot.

The question isn't really about who's in line to fill the spots. The question is more about a numbers game at the position.

"Hopefully we can take five into the season with us," Callahan said. "I really feel, and I know (general manager) Andrew (Berry) feels this way as well, that you can never have enough of those tackles because that's a commodity. And the more you can develop them and train them, it just adds to your depth. So we feel like we've got really good depth and we're always looking to add another player to develop at that position."

Callahan dismissed talk of needing to bring in another established veteran-type of tackle to fill in behind Wills and Conklin. The Browns had just such a tackle in Chris Hubbard last season.

Hubbard, though, was inactive or did not play in 29 of the 34 games over the last two seasons with the Browns. He signed with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

"I think we have a young group of guys that have good experience, not great, but good enough where they can come off and play," Callahan said. "And of course, when you have a young rookie player, when you draft them in the fourth round, they're going to play whether you like it or not. In this day and age, young players are going to play. There's no such thing in my mind as a backup."

Hudson was the original fourth-round pick who had to play almost immediately. The 110th pick in the 2021 out of the University of Cincinnati played in 12 games as a rookie, including four starts.

A year ago, Hudson played in all 17 games, including three starts in Conklin's place. This year, he's worked both left and right tackle as the No. 1 backup.

"I've been really pleased with his progress coming into training camp, especially in the offseason," Callahan said of Hudson. "He did really good things from a technique perspective. He showed growth, he showed maturity. I love his passion. So his tempo has picked up, his aggressiveness has picked up. I like his swing versatility that he gives us."

Jones is the most recent fourth-round pick, the 111th pick this past April. The former Ohio State Buckeye may be the most intriguing prospect among all of the Browns' rookies, considering his massive potential that matches his massive 6-foot-8, 374-pound frame.

That intrigue only was heightened after Jones played all 74 offensive snaps in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets.

"It's going to be a learning scenario, and they're going to learn incrementally as they go along," Callahan said. "I really thought his pass protection took some major steps. He still has a long ways to go yet. We're still working on the run technique aspects of his play to make him a more complete player. But it was good to see him perform under the lights against good competition, taking third-down sets, which are so critical to protection."

While Hudson and Jones both played in the initial preseason game, Wheatley was held out while he recovered from an injury sustained during a scuffle at the end of practice on July 30. The son of the former University of Michigan and NFL star, he has had a solid preseason to this point.

That emergence has put Wheatley in line potentially make the team. It's a far leap for a player who, at one time, was a tight end.

"Here's a guy that, my God, he was a tight end a few years ago and he's transitioned not only from a skill position but into a power position," Callahan said. "He's added additional weight. My God, he’s up around 330 pounds now, so I think and we feel that he's still growing into his body, he's still making adjustments, making tweaks. But he's really athletic, he's shown the ability to get on the edge and pass protect against good speed rushers. Now it's just a matter of putting it all together.

