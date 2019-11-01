Bill Callahan announces Dwayne Haskins will start this week vs. Bills

Dwayne Haskins is getting his chance.

The rookie first-round draft pick will make his first career start for Washington this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Interim head coach Bill Callahan made the announcement on Friday.

Case Keenum, who has started seven of the team’s eight games, is in concussion protocol. Colt McCoy will serve as Haskins’ backup.

However, Callahan would not commit to whether Haskins will remain the starter beyond this week.

“I think it’s important that he knows he’s the starter,” Callhan said, adding that Haskins’ preparation kicked up a notch once he had been promoted to the No. 2 quarterback behind Keenum.

Haskins has been taking the bulk of the first-team reps this week in practice due to Keenum’s injury.

The 15th pick in this year’s draft, Haskins has made two relief appearances this season and has completed 12-of-22 passes for 140 yards and four interceptions. Three of those picks came in his first appearance, when he came on in the second quarter against the New York Giants in Week 4 and finished the game.

Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan announced on Friday that rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start this Sunday. (AP)

