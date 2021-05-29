Bill Caldwell: Miners Park rose from the ashes of 1936

May 29—For decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, baseball was the Tri-State District's favorite sport. School, company and town teams could be found everywhere. A professional baseball franchise, the Joplin Miners, got its start in Joplin in 1902. The team had its ups and downs as the various leagues of which it was a part formed and reformed through the years. But one of the biggest challenges the team faced was the fire that destroyed Miners Park in 1936.

The Miners began playing in Cox Park, located at 16th and Main streets, in 1902. It was their home for four years until 1906. Its grandstand could seat 3,000 people. Debate about residential development on the east side of Main Street, the desire for through streets for Virginia and Pennsylvania avenues and sewer issues led Arthur Cox to close the park and develop the land.

Cox built a new field for the Miners on the west side of town between Second and Fourth streets on Maiden Lane. The new park, named Miners Park, was completed in 1907. It hosted the Miners and was the site for many public gatherings such as circuses or political rallies.

Joplin had problems keeping a franchise from 1909 to 1913. The Miners moved to two Oklahoma cities during that time. The Western Association had folded in 1911. But in 1914, another Webb City-Joplin franchise was granted as the league revived. The team played at Miners Park for four years until World War I caused the suspension of professional baseball.

When the war ended, professional baseball resumed, but Miners Park had been converted to other commercial uses. Joplin was given a franchise in the Western League in 1919 on the condition that it have a grandstand ready for the next season. The Joplin Baseball Corp., franchise owners, found property on the east side of town for a baseball park at Third Street and High Avenue. It obtained a lease, and the wooden grandstand was ready for opening day in April 1919.

Competition between cities from Texas to Nebraska for franchises was fierce in the 1920s and 1930s. Joplin lost its franchise in early 1922 to St. Joseph but regained it by the time the season started — this time, with a new manager, Charles "Gabby" Street, who would go on to manage the St. Louis Cardinals to National League pennants and a World Series championship as well as make Joplin his home. The team was part of the New York Yankees organization for decades.

Midnight blaze

By 1936, the Western Association consisted of six teams. In August, the Miners were battling Ponca City for the league title. The first week of August began poorly with a couple of losses. On Saturday, Aug. 8, their fortunes took a turn for the worse.

On Friday, the fire department had already responded to 10 fire calls, eight of which were grass fires. About 1 a.m. Saturday, they were called back to battle a blaze at the ballpark.

The News Herald reported, "When the fire, believed to have started from a carelessly discarded cigarette butt, swept through the 20-year-old grandstand like it was tinder, virtually the entire equipment of the team was destroyed. Included were shoes, bats and gloves owned by the players privately, as well as uniforms and other items which were the property of the club."

The box office, clubhouse and light poles were turned into smoldering ruins.

News of the disaster spread quickly, and a good neighbor stepped up to lend a hand. Mayor Lee Daugherty, of Webb City, offered the use of Hatten athletic field for their current games and for the rest of the season if necessary. Business manager Joe Becker accepted the offer. The "final game with Springfield was scorched off the schedule" Saturday, but the loss of equipment was more serious.

Offers of help from league clubs were quickly extended. Becker sent off a telegram to the Yankees office for assistance to replace equipment. Meanwhile, the local owners voted to purchase new shoes to give to the players outright and to purchase a number of bats.

The team presented a ragged mismatch of "uniforms" on Sunday. Ponca City was scheduled to play a doubleheader. Their team agreed to share mitts with the Miners for that game until new gloves could be obtained. Becker even suggested that fans might lend their gloves to Miners players in the interim. The Miners split the doubleheader.

Remain in Joplin

On Monday, the board of directors met to decide the team's location for the rest of the season. Fort Smith, Arkansas, had offered its stadium free for the last 15 games of the season. For two years, that city had sought a franchise in vain. If the team moved to Fort Smith, owners believed it was very possible the franchise would not return to Joplin. They were determined the Miners would not become a "road team." They thought two days would be needed to clean up the field and set up temporary bleachers.

Officials thanked Webb City for use of Hatten athletic field for three games but decided Miners Park could be ready for the next scheduled doubleheader. Over four days, workers removed debris, and electricians installed new light poles and equipment. Workers put up temporary bleachers, and the city lent seating for box seats constructed on the old concrete bases. New netting to protect spectators from foul balls was put in place. Lights were ready in time for the evening's doubleheader. The Yankees responded quickly, sending team uniforms that arrived on Sunday.

Fans chipped in, too. Billy Baker, from Carthage, started a one-man drive for funds to replace players' equipment. In the course of five days, he had collected $212.25 from 145 fans. The Globe named all contributors, great and small, in a short column.

The team soldiered on. Meanwhile, the city and team owners looked at options for a possible new site for the field. City commissioner John Saunders ordered surveys by city engineers in the north and northeast sections of Landreth Park. Because the park was already city property, he thought WPA funds could be obtained to help construct a ballpark. The Miners Park site would not qualify for WPA money. The northeast option would have required leveling out a sizable portion of sloping ground, while the north option would be close to North Main Street and would require relocation of Murphy Boulevard. Owners were favorable to the northeast option, but after evaluation costs and engineering problems cutting into the hillside, they nixed both options. Rebuilding Miners Park on-site was the decision.

Corporation officials sold stock to pay for the project. In one night in January 1937, they raised $1,760 from local businessmen. A single share cost $5. The Miners could keep their Yankees connection on the provision that a grandstand was built.

By February, plans were in place and a contract with W.F. Lenger Construction Co. of Joplin was signed. A grandstand modeled on the old one would seat 2,500 people and cost $9,500 to build. A double row of box seats to accommodate 480 people was the major difference between the old and new structures. Work proceeded through the spring.

By May 4, it was ready, though costs had risen to $12,500. The grandstand was modified to seat 2,200 people, but it had a concession stand, a press box and radio booth atop the grandstand and an electric scoreboard. A new "clear vision screen" replaced the old "chicken coop" wire.

It wasn't Yankee Stadium, but it was a grandstand Joplin could be proud of.

Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you'd like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.