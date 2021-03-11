Bill Burt: Chavis finds home in Sox doghouse

Mar. 11—It would be one thing if Michael Chavis was stuck between a rock and a hard place. At least he'd know.

The "Chavis For President Committee" was formed just over two weeks into his Red Sox career in 2019 — .356 ave., 6 HRs and 13 RBI in 14 games.

That was then. This is now. And that committee has long since been disbanded, probably last year, and the once top, power-hitting Sox prospect is in limbo.

Chavis is a second baseman by trade. And a first baseman and third baseman by necessity.

Hence, his problem in 2021.

The Red Sox signed a veteran, starting second baseman, Kiki Hernandez, to a two-year deal. They have played Chavis's former teammate, Bobby Dalbec, a third baseman by trade, and put him at first base. And third base is, of course, taken by Rafael Devers probably for the next decade.

The Hernandez signing was the real killer for Chavis. Second base was supposed to be his with Dustin Pedroia officially retired.

But 2020 was not good to Chavis, the Red Sox first round pick (24th overall) out of high school in 2014.

Chavis's COVID-19 season saw him play 24 games at first base, 12 in left field and eight at second base.

While he didn't have a "ton" of errors — 2 at second base, 2 in left field and none at first base — he was a subpar defender.

And when you hit only five homers in 42 games with a .212 batting average, allegedly your bread-and-butter as a baseball player, you fall in the depth chart.

When asked about his place on the team, to his credit, he told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

"I'm not even sure I have a place on the team," said Chavis. "I get asked that a lot. I'm not ashamed to say it. What's going to happen moving forward ... I have no idea."

It was not a good impression for the new person in charge, Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox President of Baseball Operations.

The Red Sox, as an organization, deserve blame here, too. The previous regime, particularly then-President Dave Dombrowski and his general manager Mike Hazen were uber-focused on the major league team.

The free-swinging and powerful Chavis was simply a talking point, focusing on his bat rather than his weight, athleticism and his defense.

The irony is that Chavis realized his woes of 2020, and according to him, spent the last five months focused every day on weight, athleticism and defense.

And, oh yeah, his bread and butter ... his swing.

In a Zoom Meeting with the Red Sox media on Wednesday he mentioned his offseason "hard work" about a dozen times.

"I'm not hesitant to say it: I worked really hard this offseason," said Chavis, who lost nearly 15 pounds. "AC (Alex Cora) talked a lot about keying on playing faster (in 2021), base-running, getting better jumps, taking the extra base ... A lot of what I did was running oriented.

"As soon as the season ended I started working out," said Chavis. "I didn't take a vacation. I didn't go out. I was focused on working as hard as I could to prepare for this season."

While Chavis has answered the bell this spring, getting off to a nice start — .429 ave., 2 HRs, 3 RBI — in five games, one has to wonder if it is too little too late.

Bloom also signed free agent utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez, who can play every position outside of pitcher and catcher as well as former Tampa Bay Rays utility fielder Christian Arroyo for second, third and shortstop.

Sure, Chavis, who earned $1.870,000 million as a bonus out of high school, has shown warts in his game. But make no doubt about it — he is a major leaguer.

He hit 47 homers over his last 193 minor league games in the Red Sox system with a respectable batting average just under .290. And he has 23 homers, 73 RBI and a .253 average in 137 games with the Sox over 2019 and 2020.

One of the last questions he was asked was what he needed to do to remain with the Red Sox in 2021, rather than being sent to Pawtucket or being traded.

He took an uncomfortable 10 seconds to answer the question.

"Perform," he said. "That's it, perform."

