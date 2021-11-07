Bill Belichick's pregame outfit for Patriots-Panthers is a gem

Belichick's pregame outfit for Pats-Panthers had Twitter buzzing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's business casual, and then there's what Bill Belichick showed up to work in Sunday.

The Patriots head coach strode into Bank of America Stadium ahead of New England's Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers looking like he had just rolled out of bed.

Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021

We've seen Belichick wear sweatsuits before, but this is next-level fashion indifference, from the two-tone sweatshirt (Is that just one sweatshirt that's half gray and half blue? Or is that a gray crop-top hoodie??) to the pant legs rolled up to completely different lengths.

As you'd expect, Twitter had jokes about Belichick's garb.

Bill Belichick is all of us walking through the airport hungover at 6am pic.twitter.com/imu6dHb9Wz — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) November 7, 2021

Belichick going with the “passed out after thanksgiving dinner” fit https://t.co/TFrUgE1PY8 — Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) November 7, 2021

getting kicked out of a sleepover after chokeslamming your friend through a table pic.twitter.com/ajYMzblVgS — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) November 7, 2021

Sleeveless hoodies aren't enough for Bill Belichick anymore, he's onto the next thing pic.twitter.com/k2ZW9QqOcC — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 7, 2021

Belichick doing the walk of shame this morning I guess pic.twitter.com/rxz3hwy9Tx — Anastasia (@WVUOU) November 7, 2021

Cam Newton left the Patriots cause he was tired of Bill out-dressing him https://t.co/vrcJ0pOScG — Josh 🦃 (4-4) (@ThatPatsStan) November 7, 2021

I don't like the Panthers chances today.https://t.co/N49xP3cSkh — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) November 7, 2021

Football before fashion, Bill.

As for Belichick's players? They put a little more effort into their pregame fits ahead of a key matchup between two 4-4 teams.