Bill Belichick's Patriots head coaching record without Tom Brady isn't great

Belichick's coaching record in New England without Brady starting not great originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were crushed by the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Week 7 matchup, 33-6.

It was another uninspiring start from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who was 9-for-15 with 98 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Newton was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter, but the second-year QB didn't fare much better as he was 6-for-10 for 64 yards, no touchdowns, and a pick of his own.

Now 2-4 in the post-Tom Brady era, the blowout put a spotlight on Belichick's Patriots head coaching record without Brady as his quarterback.

In 2000-01, Belichick's debut season in New England, the Patriots finished 5-11. They went 0-2 with Drew Bledsoe the following season before Brady took over.

After Brady suffered a torn ACL in 2007, the Pats went a respectable 10-5 with Matt Cassel under center, but failed to make the playoffs.

While Brady served his deflate-gate suspension in 2015, a combination of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett gave New England a 3-1 start to the season.

Then there's this year's 2-4 mark, which brings us to a 20-23 record for Belichick without Brady as his starting QB.

There obviously is more to factor into that record than just Brady's absence, but it's definitely noteworthy.

To add salt in the wound Sunday, Brady put on a sensational performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Patriots scuffled. The 43-year-old threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.