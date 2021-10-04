Bill Belichick's Oral Hygiene Fumble During Buccaneers-Patriots Game Disgusts Fans
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick got caught on camera using a pencil as a toothpick, then eyeing his handiwork, during Sunday’s prime time game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Got it all, Coach? Clams for dinner? Gummy bears for dessert?
Bill Belichik using a pencil for a toothpick pic.twitter.com/EZWX9WPBvc
— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 4, 2021
Fans riveted to the spectacle of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing his old coach and team for the first time ― and winning, 19-17― got something else to talk about.
Making sure his extra mic is in place.
— Eric (@E_wreckg) October 4, 2021
Bro nasty. Lmao https://t.co/93Jh7k7i8K
— jimmy (@Jimmyy_lee1) October 4, 2021
He's gonna get lead poisoning!!!
— Jake Kaiser (@Sportsman1600) October 4, 2021
Football guy
— Jimbo Slice (@JimboSliceDa3rd) October 4, 2021
Some coaches can’t help themselves pic.twitter.com/57n2OHapzY
— Zeus (@Zeus_NYC) October 4, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂 he was getting a piece of that 90oz steak he ate earlier that day lmao
— WestCoast Card Connection (@MRayble) October 4, 2021
Gotta say I’ve done the same. 🤷♂️
— Steve Hughes (@stevehughes88) October 4, 2021
This is gross https://t.co/Iaa17GCZZv
— ʟᴛシ (@JalensDrip) October 4, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.