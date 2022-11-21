Bill Belichick's message to Patriots after win over Jets is on-brand

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate.

And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was quick to put things in perspective.

The Patriots' social media account shared a 1-minute video of the team jubilantly celebrating Sunday's victory in the locker room -- before Belichick addressed the team.

"I'm gonna make this quick here: Tonight's Wednesday night," Belichick said. "That's the kind of schedule we're on here. Quick turnaround."

Belichick is referring to the Patriots' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings, which is just four days after Sunday on Thanksgiving night. So, to stay on the traditional schedule, you could view Sunday as Wednesday, Monday as Thursday, Tuesday as Friday, Wednesday as Saturday and Thursday as game-day Sunday.

This is a common Belichick tactic, and a smart one to get his team properly oriented ahead of a pivotal matchup an 8-2 Vikings team.

The Patriots deserved to celebrate Sunday's last-minute victory, and their passionate reaction proved how much the win meant to them. But Belichick wants to make sure his players don't suffer a letdown in Week 12, and he delivered that message clearly Sunday night.