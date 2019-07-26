Bill Belichick's message to Patriots after forcing team to run penalty lap

It's only Day 2 of Patriots training camp, so maybe you'd expect a kinder, gentler version of Bill Belichick?

Yeah... not so much.

As Phil Perry detailed in his Postcard from Training Camp, "Late in the practice, (N'Keal) Harry wasn't sure where to line up. Brian Hoyer had to call timeout. When they aligned again, Harry was in the wrong spot." So what did Belichick do? He made the entire offense - including Tom Brady, who didn't even practice on Friday - take a penalty lap, and then brought the whole team together in the middle of the field so he could talk to them.

"It's just about accountability, making sure you do the right thing," Hoyer said when asked what Belichick's message to the team was. "If you're out on the field on Sunday, you can't have that stuff going on. So it just shows us you can't take a second off. You've got to be on top of everything - the personnel groupings, whatever it is. Ten men in the huddle, 11 men in the huddle, always be on top of it and don't take it for granted. I think that's something that we do a great job of is trying not to take anything for granted.

"So we screwed up, and we deserved to take that lap and hopefully we learn from it and don't do it again."

The offense will get another chance to do things the right way on Saturday morning when the team holds its first practice of training camp in pads.

