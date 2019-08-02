Bill Belichick's main criterion for NFL Top 100 all-time players is spot-on

NFL Network will unveil its list of the top 100 players of all time this fall. And who better to help make that list one of the sport's greatest evaluators of talent?

That'd be New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who confirmed last week he'll be an analyst for "NFL 100 Greatest," a six-part series ranking the top 100 players and top 10 coaches in NFL history.

NFL Network released a 30-second trailer for the series Thursday night that features a great nugget from Belichick, who shared how he'll decide which players make the cut.

"If I double-covered a guy every single time we played him, I'm putting him on the list," Belichick tells the roundtable of panelists.

Belichick has an important role on this 26-member panel because he thinks like a coach. The better the player, the more attention Belichick has to devote toward that player while devising his game plan.

Indeed, the players Belichick admires the most are usually the ones who give him the most trouble. Take former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed -- a lock for this list -- who earned Belichick's respect by making life exceedingly hard on Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.

So, if you notice a few players on the top 100 all-time list who were particularly successful against the 1980s New York Giants, early 1990s Cleveland Browns or 2000s Patriots, you'll know who likely vouched for them.

