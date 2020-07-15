Bill Belichick's looks through the years: From Giants to Browns to Patriots

Close your eyes and picture Bill Belichick. Go ahead and take a second.

Chances are, you're imagining the longtime Patriots head coach prowling the sidelines at Gillette Stadium wearing two things: a hoodie with cut-off sleeves and a scowl.

After all, a man sometimes nicknamed "The Hoodie" has to be wearing one, right? But that's not his only look - and neither is that perma-scowl.

In conjunction with the latest episode of the Sports Uncovered podcast from NBC Sports, we're taking a look at facets of Belichick that the public often doesn't get to see, including the lighter side.

"Wait... Bill Belichick has a 'lighter side'?"

We get it, the New England Patriots head coach isn't exactly a ray of sunshine all of the time, but in "Sports Uncovered: The Bill Belichick You Don't Know," some of the people who know Belichick best - including some of his former players and assistant coaches - tell amazing stories about the man who's won eight Super Bowls.

So in honor of the occasion, we're taking a look at some of Belichick's trademark scowls, hoodies, cutoff sleeves, and smiles (yes, he has smiled before) from over the years. Everything that makes Belichick, Belichick.

