Bill Belichick's locker room message after Patriots-Bills game was spot-on

The New England Patriots just clinched the AFC East with a huge win over the Buffalo Bills and play the 4-11 Miami Dolphins next Sunday in their regular-season finale.

That game is a good chance for the Patriots to rest up for the postseason, right?

Not on Bill Belichick's watch.

During a speech to his players following New England's 24-17 win over the Bills at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots coach spelled out in clear terms how important next Sunday's game is.

How do we feel about being 2019 AFC East CHAMPS?



Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/U90CbcgMRy



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2019

"Look, this is very simple now: Miami is a playoff game," Belichick told his team. "If we beat Miami, then we get a bye. If we don't, then we'll be playing the next week. So, it's a playoff game."

Belichick is right: The Patriots will finish as the No. 2 seed and earn a first-round playoff bye if they beat the Dolphins. If they lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, they'll drop to the No. 3 seed and have to play on Wild Card Weekend.

"We've got to be ready to go here," Belichick continued. "We need our best week. Keep building on what we've been building here, and keep this thing rolling.

"This is a big week. We are in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs now."

It's rare to see Belichick deviate from his "one game at a time" mentality to contextualize how next Sunday impacts playoff seeding.

But it's a useful tact to characterize Week 17 as the start of the playoffs, especially considering the history: A No. 3 seed or lower hasn't reached the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.

The Patriots also won a Super Bowl title as the No. 2 seed just one season ago, so that's clearly their goal entering the final week of the regular season. And Belichick wasted no time hammering that message home.

