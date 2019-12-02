Bill Belichick's handshake with Bill O'Brien couldn't have been colder

The only reason Bill O’Brien even got a dead-hand, cold-fish handshake from Bill Belichick on Sunday night is because he sought it out.

There are some bad feelings between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. Belichick often isn’t great after a loss anyway. The Texans seemed to rub in their win just a tiny bit with a tricky option play that led to DeAndre Hopkins technically throwing a touchdown to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

And Belichick had no desire to exchange pleasantries with O’Brien, his former assistant with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick not too friendly to Bill O’Brien

You won’t find a colder handshake than this one:

That post game "handshake".pic.twitter.com/RdIRBIn6Ky — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2019

That’s awkward.

What’s behind that exchange, other than Belichick being Belichick after a loss? The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans when they fired general manager Brian Gaine and wanted to hire Nick Caserio out of New England’s front office this past offseason. The Texans stopped their pursuit of Caserio, the Patriots dropped the tampering grievance, but it’s doubtful that all is well between the two teams. That probably had something to do with the postgame chilliness.

Whatever the reason, it probably won’t be much warmer if the Texans and Patriots meet in the playoffs.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't happy after Sunday's loss. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

