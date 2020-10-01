Bill Belichick's first win as Patriots head coach happened 20 years ago today

Belichick's first win as Patriots head coach happened 20 years ago today originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick has won 275 regular season games as head coach of the New England Patriots, and it all started on this day in 2000.

Today is the 20th anniversary of Belichick's first victory with the Patriots, which came on the road against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1.

Here are some highlights of the win that started the most extraordinary head coaching career in NFL history:

On this day 20 years ago...



BB earned his first victory as head coach of the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/9c2Ittb2Qr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2020

This victory also was the first for the Patriots in that 2000 season, one where they finished with a 5-11 record and missed the playoffs.

Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe completed 17 of 28 passes for 271 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. His favorite target was wide receiver Troy Brown, who led the team with 108 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The struggles of the 2000 season didn't last very long. The Patriots dynasty started the very next season after Bledsoe got hurt in Week 2 and was replaced by Tom Brady. The sixth-round draft pick from Michigan led the Patriots to a Super Bowl XXXVI victory later that season, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Belichick enters Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs ranked third in regular season coaching victories, first in playoff victories (31) and first in Super Bowl titles (six).

The 68-year-old coach shows little to no signs of slowing down, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he joins Don Shula and George Halas in the 300-win club fairly soon.