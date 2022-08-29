Bill Belichick's comments about 2022 Patriots don't inspire much confidence

Should Belichick's comments about Patriots' readiness worry fans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to feel good about the 2022 New England Patriots based on how they performed in the preseason. They appear to be a significant work in progress, particularly on offense, where they've endured growing pains installing a new system with new lead offensive assistants in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

But will we see a sharper, better-prepared Patriots team in Week 1 when they take the field in Miami against the Dolphins?

Head coach Bill Belichick set the bar relatively low Monday when asked how comfortable he is regarding the state of the team.

"I don't think you really know where your team is until you get to about midseason," Belichick said. "Mid-October, play five, six, seven games, match up against some different teams, see for real what your strengths and weaknesses are and your opponents as well."

This isn't a new take from Belichick, who has suggested multiple times over the years that the first few games are like an extension of the preseason. There are plenty of examples of Belichick's Patriots struggling early in the season before finding their identity and hitting their stride down the stretch. His 2014 squad was 2-2 through four games before rallying to finish 12-4 and win the Super Bowl.

The difference between the 2014 Patriots and the 2022 Patriots, of course, is that this squad doesn't have Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels. While Mac Jones helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record as a rookie last season, his offense managed just one productive drive in two preseason games against the Carolina Panthers' and Las Vegas Raiders' backups.

It's certainly possible that the Patriots improve as the season goes on. But even if that's the case, they face a brutal schedule down the stretch, with their last six games coming against the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Dolphins and the Bills again.

So, if the Patriots drop a few games early in the season as they try to figure out who they are as a team, they could face a steep uphill climb toward a postseason appearance.