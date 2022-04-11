Check Out Bill Belichick's Hottest Looks That Belong On The Runway
Free agent cornerback Steven Nelson visited the Texans today. Nelson, who played for the Eagles last season, has had a quiet free agency. There had been no previous reports of teams reaching out to him. The 29-year-old Nelson entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015. He played four years in [more]
Free agent cornerback Steven Nelson reportedly visited the Houston Texans on Monday after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
Amid plenty of chatter regarding the possibility that Texans receiver Brandin Cooks would be traded for the fourth time in his career, Cooks signed a two-year extension to stay in Houston, through 2024. On Monday, at the start of the team’s offseason program, coach Lovie Smith addressed Cooks’s decision to stay. “Brandin has been through [more]
Washington brings back kicker Joey Slye on a two-year deal.
The Jaguars waived linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday, the team announced. Moses, a second-year player, signed with Jacksonville in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He never played a down for the Jaguars, spending the season on the non-football injury list rehabbing a knee injury after undergoing surgery Feb. 9, 2021. Moses [more]
How can Patriots coach Bill Belichick maintain his edge past age 70? Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired at age 75 this year, shared some unique perspective.
The Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns last month, but they otherwise stayed out of the swap meet that sent starters flying around the league at the start of the offseason. That leaves Davis Mills in line to start and nothing that head coach Lovie Smith said at the start of the team’s offseason [more]
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here's what we know.
In 2017, when Cam Newton was gainfully employed as the starting quarterback of the Panthers, he made a ridiculously sexist remark during a press conference. It was so ridiculously sexist that the league issued a statement condemning it. “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover [more]
The 24-year-old was a son, a teammate and a friend. But some could not see beyond his status as an entertainer when he was killed on Saturday Dwayne Haskins, seen here with Washington in 2019, ‘was always making people smile’ according to his former teammate TJ Watt. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP When Daniel Wilcox read the tweet ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to break the news of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death, he thought about how some view athletes as mere entertainers without taking the ti
