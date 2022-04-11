Check Out Bill Belichick's Hottest Looks That Belong On The Runway

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time, but I think there is no question that he has the most iconic fashion in sports and maybe the Milky Way galaxy.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Here are Bill Belichick's best looks that have made necks snap over the years:

1. Bill decided to be a little more revealing in 2021 with a daring opened jacket look.

Billie Weiss / Getty Images

2. Gotta keep that headset warm because those play calls are fire.

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

3. Looking like the Bane to the NFL's Batman, this man is coming with disguised schemes on defense that will break backs.

Mark Brown / Getty Images

4. I'm sure Bill calls this look the "Greatest Comeback" during Super Bowl 51.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

5. Flashback Bill-day? Bill rocking the red NYG sweater.

George Gojkovich / Getty Images

6. Bill looks like he's ready to make a Jedi knight turn to the dark side of the Force. I call this look "Unlimited Power."

Jim Rogash / Getty Images

7. Bill is seeing red in this fabulous Patriots sweater. I believe he got a penalty for "illegal use of great color combos," which resulted in a 5-yard penalty.

Jim Rogash / NFL

8. He lost Super Bowl 52, but this "day-at-a-picnic" look is Lombardi Trophy-worthy.

Elsa / Getty Images

9. Bill can walk away from cutoff sweaters for something more appropriate for Super Bowls. A man that can do both.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

10. I like this look. Warm and cozy with the big coat, one that would make George Costanza proud!

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

11. This is the closest thing to a "runway look" I've seen from Coach. The orange and brown go together like peanut butter and chocolate.

George Gojkovich / Getty Images

12. Khakis. Cutoff sleeves. Million-dollar look. The khaki and blue go together like butter and Oreos.

Jim Rogash / Getty Images

13. I call this pose "stressed in the rain." This jacket is perfect for rain and comforts you when your team struggles to move the football down the field.

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

14. Bill with the cutoffs, white sleeves, and no gloves. This man plays by his own rules!

Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

15. This photo was the week of practice before the Patriots ' first Super Bowl victory in 10 years. He woke up and chose comfort.

Elsa / Getty Images

16. Black hoodie, jeans, and the Lombardi Trophy. Everyone that winter was wearing this look. But where did he find that pair of jeans?!

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

17. Bill takes a swing at this look. Fore!

Jeff Gross / Getty Images

18. Bill sporting a light pink dress shirt before Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons. Wait! The decimal code for light pink is rgb (255,182,193). Each color code has the numbers 2, 8, and 3!? 28-3!? Like the 28-3 lead blown by the Atlanta Falcons

Bob Levey / Getty Images

19. Bill Belichick looking like he is about to knock over a bank in the 1930s. Instead, he's just on his way to win another ring.

Elsa / Getty Images

20. What better way to end this post but with the Belichick signature "trimmed-sleeve" hoodie!

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images