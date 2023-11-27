Bill Belichick won't rule anything out, but doesn't see adding QB from outside organization

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick changed quarterbacks halfway through Sunday's loss to the Giants and he declined to say whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will get the start when the team returns to action against the Chargers in Week 13.

Belichick didn't make any announcement on that front at his Monday press conference either, but he did field a question about whether the team might bring in any other options at the position for the final six games of the season.

"I don’t really see that right now, but I mean, I wouldn’t rule anything out, anything that would help our team," Belichick said. "We’ve brought in players at any position. You never know what’s going to happen. If I think there’s somebody, if our pro scouting department thinks there is somebody that would help us, we’ll certainly listen to it and take a look at it, at any position. It’s not really about the quarterback position. It would really be any position. I don’t know. Nobody that comes to mind, but we’ll see."

The Patriots also have Malik Cunningham on their practice squad and Will Grier was on the roster before being waived late last week, so they could bypass Jones and Zappe without having to break in a fresh face this late in the season but none of the options feels like a slam dunk for a 2-9 team playing out the string.