Bill Belichick won’t second-guess Rhamondre Stevenson after costly fumble

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson lost a crucial fumble that cost his team a chance at a comeback win over the Bengals on Sunday, but coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t criticize Stevenson today.

Belichick, who has been known to bench running backs for fumbling, said Stevenson is still reliable with the ball in his hands.

“Rhamondre’s ball security has been pretty good all year,” Belichick said. “He had two hands on the ball, they’re running him back and they knock it out at the end.”

Belichick said his confidence in Stevenson hasn’t been affected.

“I’m not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did,” Belichick said.

Belichick said the Patriots need to play their best game against the Dolphins on Sunday. And he sounds confident that the Patriots playing their best will include trusting Stevenson to have a big role in the offense.

