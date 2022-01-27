Bill Belichick wins Executive of the Year award for first time in career

Following a 7-9 2020 season, Bill Belichick overhauled the roster on both sides of the football over the course of the offseason. Key acquisitions during that timeframe included wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Matthew Judon, and tight end Hunter Henry. Those three were just pieces of the puzzle, as the Patriots were able to tally a 10-7 regular season record and make it into the playoffs.

For his efforts as general manager, the Pro Football Writers of America named Belichick Executive of the Year for 2021 on Thursday afternoon. This marks the first time that he has won the award.

In addition to the talent Belichick was able to acquire via free agency, he also managed to land key pieces during the draft. Quarterback Mac Jones was New England’s top selection. The Alabama product recorded 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Bill Belichick has been given the 2021 PFWA Executive of the Year award. It's his first time getting the honor. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 27, 2022

Other notable draft picks included running back remind Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Stevenson carried the ball 133 times for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Barmore made an impact on the defensive line, as he tallied 46 tackles and a sack and a half.

Between offseason acquisitions and the draft, Belichick was able to bring in players who made major contributions for the Patriots in 2021. With more important offseason moves to come in the following weeks, it will be intriguing to see how he constructs the roster for the fall.

List