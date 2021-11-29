This Bill Belichick win streak stat with Patriots is absolutely crazy

This Belichick win streak stat with Patriots is absolutely crazy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No team in the NFL is playing better than the New England Patriots right now.

They have won six consecutive games -- the longest active win streak in the league -- to catapult them from 2-4 to first place in the AFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference with a 8-4 record.

Not only are the Patriots winning games, they're dominating opponents. New England has outscored teams by 148 points during its win streak, including a 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Long win streaks are nothing new for the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick, but when you put this run alongside all of the other years in which a similar win streak has occurred, it's pretty astounding.

The Patriots have had a six-game win streak or better in 14 seasons since Belichick took over in 2000.

Seasons under Belichick in which the Patriots have had at least a 6-game win streak: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 28, 2021

Impressive.

All six of the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning seasons (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018) have included a win streak of six or more games.

The last Patriots win streak of six-plus games came at the start of the 2019 campaign when they won their first eight matchups. Despite that hot start, New England ended with a 12-4 record and lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Titans in Tom Brady's last game with the franchise.

This year's streak seems like a better representation of the team's actual potential. The Patriots needed time to incorporate a bunch of new players on both sides of the ball, including a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Now that everyone has settled in and roles are more defined, the Patriots have unsurprisingly improved quite a bit in many areas.

There's no more debate. The Patriots are a legit threat to win the AFC.