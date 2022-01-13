Bill Belichick Went All 'Top Gun' At Press Conference And Twitter Loved It
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The release of the “Top Gun” sequel “Maverick” has been delayed by the pandemic, but New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is here to remind you that the film is coming. Even if it’s unintentional.
The six-time Super Bowl winner got tongues wagging by wearing a sweatshirt with “Danger Zone” emblazoned on it at a press conference Wednesday.
Belichick, whose team plays at Buffalo in a playoff game on Saturday, told a curious reporter that the hoodie was “something that the players did ... a couple years ago.”
People on Twitter, including former Patriots star Julian Edelman, showed their need for speed in posting jokes:
Talk to me, Goose… https://t.co/i8Y9tVFASf
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2022
Ice Maaaaaaaaan pic.twitter.com/9mcbAvwuvD
— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 12, 2022
Bill Belichick looks like he's ready to be the TOP GUN
Saturday 8:15 pm ET | CBS and @paramountpluspic.twitter.com/G5tZGXzyyf
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2022
Bill Belichick está en el Danger Zone previo al Juego de Playoff vs Buffalo
But will they crashed and burn? #Frases#TopGunpic.twitter.com/JeW3NSfLgB
— Pepe Villalva (@ElPepeSports) January 13, 2022
🎵 “The further on the edge
The hotter the intensity.” 🎵
Bill Belichick rocking the ‘danger zone’ hoodie#Patriots#NEvsBUFpic.twitter.com/Iu6Uouvfxr
— Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) January 12, 2022
“Bill Belichick knows two things – football and fashion… The man wins Super Bowls and makes statements with his clothes.” https://t.co/X9aMnwebTq
— Thom VanHorn (@MrVanHorn) January 13, 2022
Bill Belichick feels the need... the need for speed.https://t.co/tJYCSDwSdc
— BroBible (@BroBible) January 12, 2022
Bill Belichick is not IN the Danger Zone. Bill Belichick IS the Danger Zone. https://t.co/BygfdHz3Ej
— Charlie (@CharlieTheFive) January 12, 2022
Saw this hoodie he was wearing and immediately heard Kenny Loggins in my head.https://t.co/0yzMstP3RN
— Aaron Matthew (@ams9184) January 12, 2022
https://t.co/1xyZZ78uBRpic.twitter.com/4Ute2aNFXR
— Georgia Bell🐉🦄♐️ (@georgiabell___) January 12, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.