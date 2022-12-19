Bill Belichick weighs in on Patriots' game-losing lateral vs. Raiders, Chandler Jones
Head coach Bill Belichick weighs in on the New England Patriots game-losing lateral against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Head coach Bill Belichick weighs in on the New England Patriots game-losing lateral against the Las Vegas Raiders.
No, he didn't hedge. Yes, he nearly cashed out. And there's a logical reason he let it ride.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 15's biggest storylines, including the Patriots' collapse in Vegas. (Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The last play of Sunday's disaster will be what's remembered, but the continued dysfunction by the Patriots this late into the season poses way more questions than answers about the immediate future of the franchise, writes our Tom E. Curran.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add the Colts' Zack Moss, the Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin and the 49ers' Brock Purdy this week.
Bill Belichick said the Patriots just made too many mistakes in their 30-24 loss in Las Vegas.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After an All-Star season with the Braves, Dansby Swanson is joining the Chicago Cubs.
LAS VEGAS (AP) New England coach Bill Belichick uttered the same word 10 times during a postgame press conference that lasted a little more than four minutes. It summed up the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with by far the biggest miscue coming on the final play of the game. After falling behind 17-3 at halftime, the Patriots scored 21 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead with less than four minutes remaining.
The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn't enough. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
He was once a first-round pick.
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.