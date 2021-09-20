Bill Belichick weighs in on Tom Brady playing until he's 50, teases Julian Edelman impression

The conversation on if Tom Brady could and would play until he's 50 bubbled up again last week. Now Bill Belichick, the Tamp Bay Buccaneers quarterback's former coach, is weighing in on the possibility.

Brady stoked the conversation during a chat on "Tommy & Gronky," a show produced by the Buccaneers starring Brady and Rob Gronkowski. When asked if he can play until he's 50, which would be in six years, the six-time Super Bowl winner responded with, "I think I can. I think it's a yes."

Belichick, the New England Patriots head coach, was asked for his thoughts on it during an appearance on the "Greg Hill Show" on WEEI.

"I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it, it’s probably him," Belichick said.

Brady is still playing at a high level and could realistically take down the single-season touchdown record at the age of 44. If he would actually want to play until 50 seems to be the better question. Though, as Brady noted in the segment, he does live in a retirement state already so what's the big deal.

The WEEI conversation moved on from there, focusing mostly back on the Patriots. Belichick did have a dry moment early in the interview when the hosts asked if he had seen former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's impression of him. Edelman broke it out during "Inside the NFL" last week.

I can't un-hear these four words. https://t.co/WywBDG1n0D — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 15, 2021

Belichick gave a simple, "yeah, no I missed it," and continued by saying, "I could certainly do one of him, too." But he didn't follow it up with much in response and the hosts laughingly moved on.