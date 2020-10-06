The Patriots started Brian Hoyer in Kansas City on Monday night, but pulled him for Jarrett Stidham after he lost a fumble on a sack in Broncos territory in the second half.

It was not the first time that Hoyer held the ball too long and cost the Patriots a chance at points in the game. Stidham drove the Pats for their only touchdown of the night, but two interceptions — one of which went off Julian Edelman‘s hands — helped ensure they’d head back to New England with a loss.

Neither option is as appealing as playing with a healthy Cam Newton, but the team doesn’t know at this point that he’ll be able to play. Newton is reportedly asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and head coach Bill Belichick said on Tuesday that any decision about who starts against the Broncos in Week Five will wait until they know Newton’s deal.

“We’ll see how it goes. We’ll make a decision on that after we get more information on all those guys, starting with Cam,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Hoyer backed up Newton in the first three weeks of the season, but picking a backup will be secondary to figuring out who will be taking the snaps on the field.

Bill Belichick on Week Five QB: Need more info, starting with Cam Newton’s status originally appeared on Pro Football Talk