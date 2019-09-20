Bill Belichick walks off after Antonio Brown questions

Bill Belichick walked into a roomful of reporters Friday morning, but they weren’t there to talk about the Jets.

So he didn’t hang around.

Other than confirming that Antonio Brown was still on the roster, the Patriots coach didn’t have much to add about the off-field situation regarding his newest wide receiver.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said, via Phill Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into.”

The latest incident for Brown was a series of text messages he sent to the woman who has accused him of harassing her while she was painting a mural at his house.

Belichick clearly wasn’t going to talk about that, so he left the podium after three minutes, as there clearly weren’t enough questions about Luke Falk for his liking.