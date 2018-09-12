Bill Belichick unfazed by Jalen Ramsey's trash talk: "We'll be ready to go."

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick, you may have heard, isn't the biggest proponent of social media. But that doesn't mean he doesn't hear about it when someone badmouths his team.



Jalen Ramsey put himself in the crosshairs of multiple franchises before the season when he rated quarterbacks and big-name pass-catchers, many of whom didn't impress him.



Belichick was asked if he had to do anything this week to make sure that his players don't engage in a back-and-forth with the big-mouthed, big-time corner or his Jaguars teammates.









"We know when the game starts," Belichick said. "We'll be ready to go. I'm sure they will too. We'll see what happens.



"Right now we're focused on our preparation for the game. Got a lot of respect for coach [Doug] Marrone, their coaching staff, their players, their team. Hopefully we'll be ready to go."



Ramsey spoke to GQ and ESPN's Mina Kimes ahead of the start of the regular season and made some eyebrow-raising remarks about a couple of current and former Patriots players, including Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.



"I don't think Gronk's good," Ramsey said.

He added: "Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game -- and that corner has had a very good game."

















On Tom Brady, Ramsey told GQ that the 41-year-old doesn't suck.

The Jaguars like to stick Ramsey across from an opposing team's top receiver, typically, Belichick said during his Wednesday press conference. Would Marrone stick Ramsey on Gronkowski this weekend?

Perhaps, but that might open the Jaguars to a mismatch in the run game should Brady notice that strength-and-size disparity. The Jaguars could sick Ramsey on Gronkowski in obvious passing situations, but in last year's AFC title game, he saw mostly safeties and linebackers until he left the game with a concussion. Ramsey saw a good deal of Chris Hogan (targeted three times on Hogan) and some Brandin Cooks (once).

