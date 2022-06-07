Bill Belichick turns back the clock to play center for Mac Jones at Patriots practice

Minicamp is a time for players to sharpen up on skills and work towards getting better for the regular season. On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared to be getting in some work of his own.

He appeared to be the snapper for a drill, assisting quarterback Mac Jones, before the latter threw a short pass to James White. Jones had a good day in his own right, completing 23 straight passes in team drills during a segment of the day. Belichick has experience at the center position, having played center and tight end at Wesleyan University during his college days. Despite his experience, it is doubtful he is going to lace up the cleats and leave the sidelines anytime soon.

If you squint, you can see Bill Belichick playing center for Mac Jones and the RBs. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f2KTGti4Y3 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 7, 2022

Belichick will serve as a member of the scout team for now, as he looks to prepare the Patriots for the upcoming season.

