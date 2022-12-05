Bill Belichick: “Too hard” to make major scheme changes to offense at this point

The Patriots have issues with their offense. As proven by the frustrations expressed by key players, like quarterback Mac Jones.

Appearing Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, coach Bill Belichick dismissed the possibility of making major changes to the offensive scheme in December.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes; it’s too hard to do that. . .

“If we can just do, consistently, what we’re doing, I think we’ll be all right. We just haven’t been able to have enough consistency. And that’s hurt us. It’s not one thing. One time it’s one thing. Next time it’s something else. We just have to play and coach more consistently.”

On Friday, in the aftermath of a loss to the Bills during which the offense was sluggish and ineffective, Belichick pointed out that every opponent is different and, thus, every game is different.

Still, there’s no denying that Belichick opted for a very different approach to his offense, following the departure of former coordinator Josh McDaniels. Matt Patricia, a defensive coach turned head coach turned jack-of-all-trades is calling the plays. Joe Judge, a special-teams coach turned head coach is coaching the quarterbacks.

While it may be sustainable for the rest of the season because Belichick feels he has no other choice, it’s not something that can continue into 2023.

The 6-6 Patriots visit the Cardinals next Monday night.

