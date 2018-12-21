Bill Belichick and Tom Brady address Josh Gordon news for the first time since suspension

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick addressed the Josh Gordon news for the first time Friday, and their responses were what we’ve come to expect from the New England Patriots. Both men took a business-as-usual approach to their comments.

Belichick kicked off his press conference by offering a few words on Gordon’s suspension. The coach said he wished Gordon the best, but then stressed that this was a personal matter and said he didn’t have much more to add to the situation.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick comments on Josh Gordon's situation pic.twitter.com/qAkBuseeSX — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 21, 2018





Brady spoke more generally about how difficult it is for NFL players to remain focused. He didn’t have much of a response to the Gordon news, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. Instead, Brady chose to focus on the team’s upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was slightly more revealing in that he was actually willing to talk about Gordon. Gronkowski said Gordon was a great teammate who will be missed.

Rob Gronkowski shares his thoughts on Josh Gordon — “We’re definitely going to miss him.” pic.twitter.com/pHVTTtxyIu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 21, 2018





Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL after yet another substance-abuse violation. Patriots players were reportedly “shocked” after hearing the news Thursday, but did not show any of that with the media present.

Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say about Josh Gordon’s suspension. (AP Photo)

