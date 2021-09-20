What Bill Belichick told the Patriots in the locker room after Week 2 win over the Jets

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the team in the locker room at Metlife Stadium to give them congratulations after a Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The coach gave one player a shoutout: Damien Harris. He had a tough season-opener with a costly fumble but he bounced back — just like the rest of the team — in the Patriots’ second game and first win of the season.

Here’s what Belichick said to his players.

“Alright, good work, men. Good work,” Belichick told the Patriots.com. “The good news is we can still play better. We had a better week of practice, played better situational football. We’ve got to keep grinding on it, keep building on it. Did a good job taking the ball away, good job protecting it. Good job running hard, Damien. …

“We’ve got to get a headstart on New Orleans, alright? This is a good football team, a good situational team. So enjoy this one. You deserve it. You earned it. You outplayed them all the way through, from start to finish. And we can work harder and play better. That’s what we’re going to do: play and coach better. Play and coach better, alright? Let’s build off this one. Good job, fellas. That’s a good job bouncing back.”

"How do we feel about the first victory of the year?!" Awww yeah 💯 pic.twitter.com/QwXQhsBv82 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2021

That’s a pleased Belichick.

List