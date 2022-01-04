What Bill Belichick told Patriots in locker room after win over Jaguars

Bill Belichick seemed extremely pleased with the New England Patriots’ 50-10 blowout over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Not only was the coach cracking up on the sideline with his players, but he also had a really positive message for the players in the locker room after the game.

“Good week,” Belichick said. “Good job going out there and being the most physical team, staying in control of the game. That’s what we’ve got to do. That’s what we are. That’s where our commitment’s got to be.”

“Good job here. We’re just going to keep grinding here. We’ll see what happens in these games today, but it really doesn’t matter, OK? We’ve just got to be ready to go. OK, Myles (Bryant)?”

Belichick then gave Bryant the game ball,

"How do we feel about being back in the playoffs?" Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/fQwzhLIb47 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2022

Another big win for the Patriots.

List