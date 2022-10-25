What Bill Belichick told Matt Eberflus after Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots

What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history.

But Matt Eberflus and the Bears had other plans.

After a mini-bye week spent re-evaluating everything, the Bears arrived at Gillette Stadium on Monday night with a changed-up offensive scheme that gave Belichick fits. The result? A 33-14 Bears rout that kept Belichick tied with Halas.

After the win, Belichick and Eberflus spoke at midfield. The Patriots' legendary head coach undoubtedly had an appreciation for the adjustments Eberlfus made after a 2-4 start.

"It was obviously a private conversation, but I can just generalize and say that he was complimentary of the way we’re doing things and what we’re building here," Eberflus said Tuesday of his conversation with Belichick. "That was what the whole conversation was and it was just complimentary of how we’re doing things."

After the game, Belichick was matter-of-fact about the beatdown he and the Patriots just suffered at the hands of Eberflus' Bears.

"Obviously a poor performance tonight," Belichick said after the game. "I know we were badly outcoached, outplayed. Just didn't do anything well enough in the game to have a chance to win or deserve to win. Bears did a good job. Totally controlled the game in all three phases."

Eberflus noted Tuesday that he got a couple of comments from the McCaskey family after the game about keeping Belichick from jumping Halas.

"They were pleased with that," Eberflus said.

It's noteworthy anytime you rout Belichick and the Patriots in primetime. Eberflus was quick Monday night to note that it's only one game and it's up to the Bears to build on it.

It might only be one game, but it was Eberflus' most impressive coaching job yet.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!