Bill Belichick tips cap to Bears run game before Monday's contest

Bill Belichick regularly delivers a full scouting report to the media about the Patriots' upcoming opponent.

On Wednesday, he did exactly that.

On his way to tipping his cap to plenty of Bears players, he delivered ample and considerable thoughts about the team's ground game this season.

"Then, of course, the backs, [Khalil] Herbert and [David] Montgomery are very good," Belichick said. "This running game is right there with Cleveland. I mean they literally have about the same exact amount of yardage. I think Herbert is leading the league in yards per carry. (Editor's note: he is for running backs, explained below.)

"They're very hard to tackle. They do a real good job with their running game and the play-action game as well. A lot of explosive plays. "

The Bears have one of the more high-octane rushing offenses in the league through six weeks. They are second behind the Cleveland Browns in team rushing yards (1,025) and yards per game (170.8).

They also average the seventh-best average yards per attempt at 5.2 yards.

Herbert has been a monster on the ground this season. He leads all running backs (outside of Elijah Mitchell, who has played one game) in yards per attempt with a 6.4-yard average. He has the 11th most yards in the league and the sixth-longest run this season with a 64-yarder against the Commanders.

Montgomery, while in the shadows of Herbert's hot hand, is still having a noticeable season. He has 246 yards rushing and one touchdown. He averages four yards per attempt and also has 113 receiving yards.

The two backs combine for one of the most productive backfields in the NFL so far this season. However, Matt Eberflus alluded to the idea the Bears might use Herbert more often over Montgomery, since he has the magic touch on the ground.

Together, they should help lift the Bears' offense off the ground against a middle-of-the-pack Patriots rushing defense.

New England has allowed the 17th most rushing yards per game this season and a sizable 4.7 yards per attempt to their opponents on the ground.

The Bears could certainly use the heavy push on the ground, considering their unexceptional passing offense.

