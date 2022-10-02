Bill Belichick spikes headset in frustration after Romeo Doubs' near-touchdown

Bill Belichick wasn't happy during Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick often gets angry, but rarely loses his cool. The latter occurred during Sunday's overtime loss against the Green Bay Packers, as Belichick angrily threw his headset on the ground while talking to an official.

Belichick's tantrum took place in the fourth quarter. With the game tied, Aaron Rodgers threw what appeared to be a long touchdown pass to rookie Romeo Doubs. Officials called the play an incomplete pass after the ball hit the ground. The Packers challenged the play, but it was upheld.

Something about that sequence angered Belichick, who took out his frustrations on his headset. Rules analyst Gene Steratore speculated Belichick was mad about the play clock being reset after the play.

It wasn't the only time Belichick expressed frustration at the officials. Earlier in the contest, he had to chase an official down the field to get a timeout.

The dropped touchdown had a major impact on the game. The play occurred on third-and-long. Had Rodgers opted for a shorter completion, the Packers might have kicked a field goal to take the lead late in the game. Instead, the Packers had to punt.

Neither team managed another score in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime. Belichick had even more to be angry about in overtime, as the Packers pulled out a late field goal to win the game 27-24.