Bill Belichick thinks 'there's a lot to worry about' defending Ravens' offense

Belichick thinks 'there's a lot to worry about' defending Ravens' offense

Coming off a field-goal clinching victory against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots preparing for a whole other animal when Baltimore's explosive offense comes to town.

"There's a lot to worry about there," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on his Tuesday WEEI radio appearance. "You can't go into the game and say, 'We're going to shut down just one guy.' It's not that easy."

Belichick said not only is Lamar Jackson a problem to keep track of defensively, but the Ravens' dynamic running game, speedy receivers, and a reliable tight end are all going to give the Patriots defense headaches.

"They do a great job of getting into space, but they also have a power downhill running game," explained Belichick. "A lot of double team blocks, power-type running if you're too small in there you won't hold up against those type of plays...You have to be able to defend all of it."

Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have begun to show flashes that they can become the powerful two-headed rushing monster. Along with Jackson's quickness, their downhill running styles kept defenses second-guessing all the while the Ravens offense sat atop the league in total rushing (1,361) and yards per game (170.1). Against the league's best defense in Indianapolis, Jackson's 13 carries produced 58 yards, Dobbins' 12 carries yielded another 30 yards while Edwards' 11 notched 23.

But when you add a big-play receiver like Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown into the mix, and Belichick will have to worry even more. Still, the only other Raven that Belichick named during the interview was tight end Mark Andrews. According to Belichick, he isn't only a scoring threat who leads the league with 15 receiving touchdowns dating back to the beginning of last season. Andrews is also a third-down threat with great hands who is next to impossible to defend.

Of Jackson's 19 completed passes against the Colts, though, it was another tight end in Nick Boyle who proved most productive. His four catches garnered 46 yards to signal Jackson can spread the wealth when needed. Oh yeah, and Dez Bryant could be primed to complete his comeback to the NFL against Belichick and the Patriots.

Baltimore has only won four of 13 against New England with Belichick at the helm and will need a big display from their offense to capture win No. 5 on Sunday night.