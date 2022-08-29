Bill Belichick: I think Ty Montgomery’s doing all right, we’ll see what he’s able to do

Ty Montgomery was carted off during the Patriots’ final preseason game on Friday after he suffered an ankle injury and head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much of an update on his condition the morning after the game.

Belichick offered a limited one during an appearance on WEEI on Monday morning and he suggested that Montgomery did not suffer a season-ending injury or one that will keep him out for a significant period of time.

“We haven’t practiced since we’ve been back here,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “So we’ll see how things go today, see what he’s able to do. But I think he’s doing all right.”

Montgomery is listed on the Patriots roster as a wide receiver, but he’s on their depth chart as a running back and also plays a role on special teams. That versatility makes him a useful piece to have on hand, so the Patriots will be hoping that he remains available as they head into the regular season.

