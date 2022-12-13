Bill Belichick: 'I think we did some things better, still got a long way to go'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after Week 14 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Here's a look at where the Bears offense and defense rank following Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Despite another loss, the Dolphins are still a playoff team if the season ended today.
ESPN released its first 2023 mock draft as the NFL regular season starts to wind down, and the move they made for the Eagles is frankly absurd. By Adam Hermann
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Here's the NFC playoff picture following Week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
According to Mississippi State, Leach died Monday night after suffering complications from a heart issue.
Early in Monday night's game, Murray went down with an injury.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his thoughts during Monday night's Manningcast about Haven Wolfe's wisdom-teeth video.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.